Going into last season, it was known that Penn State’s defense was going to be the backbone of the team. There were plenty of veteran leaders that made that group as strong as it was.

Going into this season, there is still plenty of hope and confidence with the unit, but there are some questions present, too.

John Reid, Garrett Taylor, Cam Brown, Jan Johnson and Robert Windsor are gone, meaning there will be at least five new starters when the Nittany Lions next take the field.

There is some concern, but a lot of that concern goes away when Micah Parsons is still on the field.

In a conference call on Tuesday, defensive coordinator Brent Pry praised Parsons and the versatility he brings throughout the defense.

“I'm pleased with his development to this point. You know, he's eager, he's determined. And that never wavers,” Pry said. “And I think that he's one of those guys that you want to have covering the best back, covering the best tight end and off the edge. You'd like to have him in a couple different places.

“So maximizing what he can do for us each and every snap that he's on the field is important.”

Parsons went on a tear last year, earning Big Ten Linebacker of the Year and was named a consensus All-American.

But Pry hopes he can take the next step, and Penn State hopes to use him even more.

“It was certainly brought up quite a bit in our offseason self-scout — how can we use Micah more, getting him in the best position to be successful for himself and for our unit?” Pry said. “He's obviously a rare talent, and I think his best football's still in front of him and as he continues to grow and develop in the meeting room and work habits and just matures as a college football player, I think we're going to see a better and better Micah Parsons out there.”

Parsons is a guy who can mask any issue on the defensive side, but he had a lot of help next to him with Brown and Johnson.

Now they’re gone, and Parsons will now be the leader of the linebacking unit.

Pry said it’s way too early to know who will be playing next to him, but he likes the options that they have.

“You lose a guy like Jan, and a guy like Cam, veterans, maturity, experienced, hard workers. They're tough to replace. But I like the guys in the room. I like the candidates,” Pry said. “Ellis Brooks and Jesse Luketa are certainly two guys with good experience that will battle it out at one of those spots and then Brandon Smith, Lance Dixon, Charlie Katshir. I'm excited about all three of those guys, what they're bringing to the table right now.

“So there's a lot of depth in the room and a lot of competition, and in my experience, that's pretty good ingredients for a good unit.”

Brooks and Luketa will likely get the first crack, as both played plenty of snaps last season, making a pretty sizable impact.

But Smith is someone who showed flashes in his true freshman season, so it wouldn’t be a shock to see him get some quality reps as well.

But linebacker isn’t the only position with turnover.

The secondary, which wasn’t perfect last season, lost two members in the offseason with Reid and Taylor graduating.

With Trent Gordon moving to safety, there are plenty of questions regarding the cornerback position in particular.

“Each year there's going to be areas where you need to see improvement. And I think [pass coverage is] one right now that...is at the top or near the top of our list,” Pry said. “But I got a lot of confidence in our guys back there. Got a lot of confidence in our coaches, and I am excited about when we do return to the field, the improvements we can make in that area.”

Tariq Castro-Fields will lead that group, with Keaton Ellis and Marquis Wilson expected to get a big boost in playing time.

But when losing five key starters, the main concern isn’t always with the on-the-field replacements. Recruits will come and go, so talent will be there.

The concern is replacing those five off the field.

They were leaders of the group, so now players have to step up into those roles, and Pry has some ideas of who that will be.

“There's some guys that have played a lot of football,” Pry said. “Lamont Wade, Shaka Toney, Antonio Shelton, guys that have really been in the battles with us. And then there's some guys that have been in more of a backup role that are in position to be a starter or to play a significant amount of reps that also bring a lot of leadership qualities that we're excited about, like PJ Mustipher, Jesse Luketa, Ellis Brooks, Tariq Castro-Fields.”

Pry feels that it is partly his responsibility to put those players in a position that helps them become leaders on and off the field.

“Obviously that's part of our job, to develop and cultivate these guys to be great leaders because that's gonna be very important for us,” Pry said. “That's one of those other areas at the top of our list in the defensive room. We've got to make sure that we're checking boxes on the leadership and maturity from some guys that can work us through the adversity that we'll see.”

Pry is confident that when the season starts, it’ll have leaders on the defensive side, and it’ll be ready to compete at a high level.

The problem is no one knows when that will be.

Spring ball is an important time for that type of development, and with the coronavirus pandemic going on, that isn’t happening right now.

So while Pry is confident, he knows there’s a long way to go until it’s ready

“I think that's part of the winter, the spring, the summer camp. Those leaders emerge. And that's part of the process,” Pry said. “So we're nowhere near where we need to be. But I'm excited about the outlook for it.”