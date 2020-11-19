As linebacker and team captain Jesse Luketa addresses the media Saturday evenings following Penn State games, a common phrase has emerged.

Tough conversations.

“This is not the standard that Penn State has upheld, ever. We have to find a way,” Luketa said following Penn State’s 30-23 loss to Nebraska. “We have to have these tough conversations. Everyone needs to take the time to just look in the mirror and see what we can do better collectively.”

Luketa echoed a similar sentiment the week before.

“We need to have those tough conversations, move forward, address what we need to do to get back on track,” Luketa said following Penn State’s loss to Maryland. “All the outside noise is irrelevant. If people are chirping, that’s irrelevant.”

Penn State is having these conversations, but is still searching for answers in 2020.

The Nittany Lions are currently 0-4 — the program's worst start to a season since 2001 — and Penn State knows it needs to hold itself accountable in order to get over the hump and into the win column.

“The majority of the conversations are just people telling each other to look in the mirror, take a step back and look at what they can improve on and do better,” kicker Jake Pinegar said. “I know personally, I did the same thing. Everybody on this team has — coaches, players, everybody.

“They’re kinda taking a step back, evaluating everything, looking to see what they can improve and do better for themselves and for the team.”

According to defensive lineman PJ Mustipher, this accountability has to take place at the individual level before the team can come together.

“I can’t hold anybody else accountable unless I’m looking at myself in the mirror first,” Mustipher said. “I have to look at everything I’m doing on and off the field and see if it correlates to winning football. If I’m not doing that, then I have to change what I’m doing.”

With this individual responsibility however, Luketa is being careful to make sure he doesn’t put too much individual pressure on himself — something that normally leads to disappointing performances

“At times, I’m at fault for that,” Luketa said about trying to do too much. “Sometimes you try to make the play, but at times you need to stay in the framework and allow your teammates to do so. I think a big point of our emphasis is getting back to the basics, trusting what you see, trusting your keys and your eyes, and just playing as one.”

A big part of this for linebacker Ellis Brooks is making sure Penn State pays close attention to the details.

“Constantly, our coaches have been [emphasizing the details], and I feel like we’ve been doing that, but we need to do more — and we will do more, and we will continue to find that 1% and find areas we can improve in,” Brooks said.

Ultimately, however, Luketa is seeing these changes on the practice field — he is just unsure why they aren’t translating to the game field Saturday.

“I’m not sure — I can’t pinpoint exactly why it is,” Luketa said. “We haven’t been able to execute as much as we want to, but it’s the attention to detail, cleaning up the little things, because this week is a great opportunity to get over that hump.”

However, Mustipher knows Penn State is continuing to evaluate itself and grow as it experiences adversity in 2020.

“We have a great group of guys on this team and we all hold ourselves to a high standard,” Mustipher said. “And that's just what it has to be for us to be the team we want moving forward this season.”

According to Luketa, Penn State isn’t going to let this slow start define them. And while the Nittany Lions’ preseason goal of winning a Big Ten Championship is long gone — Penn State is still a hungry football team.

“Our confidence level is still there. It’s a standard, a Penn State standard, and there is no reason for us to have a drop off,” Luketa said. “We currently aren’t where we want to be, but all of that is in the past now. The only thing we can be focused on is the assuring we attack these next five games and finish strong.

“We’re hungry, we’re resilient and we know what we need to do.”

