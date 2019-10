For the second time this season, Penn State will host a game in primetime at Beaver Stadium.

The Nittany Lions take on Michigan at 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ABC.

Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will be on the call for ESPN. The game will also be streamed on Watchespn.com and the ESPN app.

The day begins with College Gameday, airing from HUB Lawn, beginning at 9 a.m. on ESPN.