After it was reported on Thursday that the Big Ten conference would move to a conference-only 10-game schedule, over/under win totals for the conference have been released by SportsBettingDime.

Penn State’s over/under is tied for the second-highest in the Big Ten at 7.5 while Ohio State sits atop the conference at eight.

Wisconsin is tied with the Nittany Lions with 7.5, followed by Michigan with 5.5.

Indiana, Iowa and Northwestern all are listed at 4.5 wins.

Illinois, Nebraska and Purdue are listed at 3.5 wins while Maryland and Michigan State are listed at 2.5.

Rutgers rounds out the conference with an over/under win total of just one win.