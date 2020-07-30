Cotton Bowl, Franklin Holds Cotton Bowl Trophy
Penn State Head Football Coach, James Franklin holds up the Cotton Bowl trophy after the 84th Cotton Bowl Classic, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. Penn State secured its 30th bowl win after defeating Memphis 53-39.

 James Leavy

Penn State has some new hardware.

In a video posted on Twitter, Penn State showed off their Cotton Bowl rings, which feature a number of intricate details to celebrate the Nittany Lions victory over Memphis in December.

On the center of the ring is the Cotton Bowl logo and the trophy.

The ring also features a "1-0" engraving as well as James Franklins four core values on the inside of the ring.

On the one side of the ring, Penn State's logo as well as the final score, 53-39, from the victory over Memphis is featured. 

