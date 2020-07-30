Penn State has some new hardware.

In a video posted on Twitter, Penn State showed off their Cotton Bowl rings, which feature a number of intricate details to celebrate the Nittany Lions victory over Memphis in December.

Cause I got a really big teamAnd they need some really big rings 💍 #WeAre pic.twitter.com/7zkUmGT1B9 — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) July 30, 2020

On the center of the ring is the Cotton Bowl logo and the trophy.

The ring also features a "1-0" engraving as well as James Franklins four core values on the inside of the ring.

On the one side of the ring, Penn State's logo as well as the final score, 53-39, from the victory over Memphis is featured.

