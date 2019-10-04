A plethora of Penn State alumni have made their way to the State College area for Penn State’s annual Homecoming weekend, and a former quarterback for the Nittany Lions is one of them.

Tommy Stevens — who spent the first four seasons of his college career with Penn State — is back in State College this weekend, confirming his return by posting a photo of Beaver Stadium on his Snapchat story on Friday.

Stevens transferred to Mississippi State in the spring and was named the team’s starter in the weeks before the season-opener. With his team on a bye week, the former backup quarterback for the Nittany Lions took the opportunity to return to Beaver Stadium.

Stevens has battled a foot injury throughout the season, and it has hampered his ability on the field thus far.

Through four games as a Bulldog, Stevens has thrown for 448 yards and five touchdowns to go along with two interceptions.

He was only able to take one snap in Mississippi State’s most recent loss to Auburn, dropping the team to 2-2 on the year.