Heading into the 2020 season, Journey Brown was the guy for Penn State.

His influence expanded far beyond the running back room as a leader, as an example of what hard work produces.

According to running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider, Brown felt like he was a leader for the program, and it was his time to finally shine.

“He finally felt like what he was to Saquon [Barkley] and Miles [Sanders],” Seider said to the media Thursday. “‘I’m the big guy in the room, I’m the big brother that these young guys want to look up to,’ not just the running back room, because he affected the whole program.”

However, Brown was never able to step on the field in 2020 and will never step on the field again as a player, after being diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a heart condition that has forced the running back to medically retire.

The loss has been devastating for the Penn State program on and off the field.

“There’s no doubt in my mind, he was going to be the best running back in college football this year,” Seider said. “It sucks he has had to go through this, because I know how hard he worked up to this point. The kid didn’t take a break this whole offseason.”

Brown described football as not just a game, but a lifestyle, in a statement he put out Wednesday night, following James Franklin's announcement that Brown’s career was over.

But just because the Meadville, Pennsylvania, native will never play another down of football doesn’t mean he won’t be around the program, or that he won’t continue to serve as a Barkley or Sanders — it will just look different.

“He is so good at trying to be there for everybody else, and now it’s time to let everybody else be there for him,” Seider said. “As soon as he found the news, he grieved a little bit, and then he was motivating everybody else.”

According to Seider, Brown had an appointment on a Friday, but was on the sideline the next day for Penn State, supporting and mentoring the young backs on the roster, who are now thrusted into a much bigger role than they expected heading into the season.

“That’s just who he is. He has had to deal with so much adversity and never lets it break him,” Seider said. “He is just a tremendous kid. My heart breaks for him, because this is more than just football, he’s like a son to me.

“It hurts because I can’t do anything.”

And Brown is no secret to adversity, as he has lost a number of people close to him — particularly his grandmother — since joining the Penn State program in 2017.

“He would always have football to draw him back in,” Seider said. “That’s why it’s important to keep him around. You can draw back on your brothers, the people who are going to have your back through the good and bad. Football is more than just a game.”

Seider, who has been spending the most time with Brown, said he is drawing on his own experiences with adversity to help the young man.

“It’s four hours where we can just focus on the now of us being together, being present and not having to worry about the outside,” Seider said. “I can only speak from experience, losing a brother my rookie year in the NFL. Just having football to go to practice helped me when my son was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, when I was at West Virginia.”

But through it all, Brown shows up to the Lasch Building every day, now as an assistant coach, and continues to inspire the program.

“When he comes around, your day gets brighter, because that’s the type of attitude he puts out there in front of you,” Seider said. “I’m happy he’s here with us. I tell him all the time. I say ‘man, listen, I know it sucks that it’s over right now, but I’d rather have you here for the next 40-50 years of our life, knowing that you’re alive, until we figure out what’s next.’”

And what’s next for Brown still remains to be seen.

Seider said it’s important for him to finish his degree and stay around the program while he is at Penn State, as his dream of playing in the NFL is gone.

“Now it’s time to find out what’s next,” Seider said. “I don’t want to push coaching on him, I want this to be something that he wants to do. But I think the most important thing is to keep him engaged, to keep him doing stuff, instead of sitting home in his apartment and having that pity party, which is easy to do.”

And so far, Seider has seen great things from Brown in a coaching role, and knows he will continue to be a big part of the team even if he can no longer score touchdowns on Saturdays.

“He understands the ins and outs of football because every year he was building on something,” Seider said. “The game was really starting to slow down for him. The bowl game was no fluke, he would just tap into that ability he has, so I think he’s gonna continue to translate that now.”