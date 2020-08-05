As we enter the month of August with uncertainty about the upcoming college football season, one thing is for sure — the battle for the nation’s top recruits remains a main focus for every major program.

Penn State started the summer off with a bang when they were seemingly landing a new recruit with each new week, but since then the 2021 class has remained largely stagnant in its growth.

With some of the nation’s top talents still undecided, there is still great potential to turn a mediocre class into one that changes the trajectory of a program for the next four years.

Here’s a roundup of the Nittany Lions' place in the world of recruiting.

Where the 2021 class sits in the big picture

As of right now, Penn State is in unfamiliar territory when it comes to the ranking of its incoming class.

The Nittany Lions’ class is ranked No. 29 in the nation and No. 7 in the Big Ten, according to 247Sports.

The 2020 class ranked third in the Big Ten and No. 15 nationally — the year before it ranked No. 12 in the nation and second in the conference.

Minnesota, Maryland, Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan and Ohio State are all ranked ahead of Penn State as of August 4.

The Nittany Lions have 13 commitments so far, with six of those commitments being ranked as 4-star recruits while the remaining are ranked as 3-star recruits, per 247Sports.

One thing Penn State has done very well with the current 2021 commitments is filling positions of need and looking at where it will need depth down the road.

The Nittany Lions are a pretty young team in every area except for the offensive line, where they only have one underclassmen and will lose two starters at the end of the 2020 season.

The top Penn State recruit in the 2021 class is Landon Tengwall, a 4-star offensive lineman out of Maryland. He’s followed by 4-star safety Jaylen Reed, who fills another area of need as both Lamont Wade and Jaquan Brisker enter their final years of eligibility.

And in some time, the Nittany Lions may bolster those two positions even further in this class as they look to bring in some of the nation’s top remaining undecided prospects.

Top remaining targets

Right now, all Penn State fans should have their eyes on Nolan Rucci.

The 6-foot-8, 295 pound offensive tackle is the top-prospect in Pennsylvania, and there’s a good chance he ends up in Happy Valley.

His father played at Penn State before his career in the NFL, but his brother signed with Wisconsin as a tight end in 2019, and right now those are the two teams duking it out for his commitment.

If the Nittany Lions were to add Rucci to the class, it would be their first 5-star recruit of the cycle and also their first since linebacker Brandon Smith in 2019 — this would certainly elevate that national class ranking.

As for the next top target, it’s another 4-star safety in Derrick Davis Jr., also out of Pennsylvania.

Davis Jr. is the No. 52 overall player in the class and the No. 2 ranked safety in the class, according to 247Sports.

He also looks like a lock to commit to Penn State as 247Sports' Crystal Ball has it at a 90% certainty.

If the Nittany Lions were able to bring in both of these players to the 2021 class, they would most likely have a top-four class in the Big Ten, and maybe a top-15 class nationally.

The stakes are high as fall approaches and the opportunity to bring in two of the top three players to the class is still on the table, and doing so would round out another solid year for James Franklin on the recruiting trail.

