The 2020 NFL Draft has since come and gone with five former Nittany Lions moving on to the pros, but it’s never too early to look ahead to Penn State’s next batch of NFL prospects.

The Nittany Lions did not have a player selected in the first round of the draft this year, but that isn’t something that is likely to change next year.

Micah Parsons, Linebacker

Parsons was arguably Penn State’s best player in 2019, and his first year of draft eligibility is in 2021 where he could end up being a top-5 pick overall.

The Harrisburg native is one of the most intriguing prospects on the defensive side of the ball and projects to be the top-ranked linebacker of the draft.

If his production improves once again in his junior season in Happy Valley, it will be hard for any of the teams at the top of the draft to pass on him.

With his history of playing defensive end in high school and how he has been used as a pass rusher, coverage linebacker and more with the Nittany Lions, the versatility that Parsons has will be very attractive to defensive coordinators around the NFL.

Pat Freiermuth, Tight End

Freiermuth may have been the best tight end in the 2020 draft if he decided to take that route, but he is headed back to Penn State for his junior year.

It may not be long after Parsons is off the board when Freiermuth hears his name called as it is projected that he could be a top-15 overall pick in 2021.

Freiermuth has produced consistently for the Nittany Lions the last two seasons as a true freshman and sophomore, and now he is poised to have another dominant year as the top tight end in the Big Ten.

In 2019, Freiermuth was quarterback Sean Clifford’s security blanket and arguably his favorite target behind KJ Hamler. Freiermuth finished the year with 43 receptions for 507 yards and seven touchdowns.

Shaka Toney, Defensive End

Toney played opposite of 2020 second-round pick Yetur Gross-Matos on the defensive line this past season for the Nittany Lions, and his performance may have been slightly overshadowed.

Toney finished the year with 6.5 sacks and eight tackles for loss as one of the top pass rushers on the team.

He opted to return for his senior season in 2020 and will likely be a mid-round pick in the 2021 draft depending on his play this upcoming year.

Michal Menet, Center/Guard

Menet also opted to return for another season in Happy Valley which will be the third straight that he has started at center for Penn State.

The Nittany Lions’ offensive line was one of the best in the run game last season and Menet played a vital role in the success of the group.

Menet will head to the NFL Draft after this season as his eligibility will be up, and he could expect to be taken in the later rounds of the draft as of now, with the potential to boost his stock with a solid 2020 season.

Lamont Wade, Defensive Back

Many thought Wade would test the waters and enter his name in the 2020 draft after his showing at safety this past season for Penn State, but the Clairton, Pa. native decided to return for his senior season.

Wade was a playmaker for the defense last season, most notably against Ohio State where he forced three fumbles and came up with eight tackles.

If Wade’s senior season is any bit reminiscent of his performance in Columbus, he should hear his name called in the 2021 NFL Draft.