Penn State's crucial matchup against undefeated Minnesota will kick off bright and early.

The matchup will begin at noon ET and 11 a.m. in Minnesota. The game will be aired on ABC.

🚨 GAME TIME ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨@PennStateFball's Nov. 9 road matchup with Minnesota will kick off at 12 PM ET on ABC! #WeAre pic.twitter.com/hO99fnSdFy — Penn State Athletics (@GoPSUsports) October 28, 2019

With both teams on bye this week, both the Nittany Lions and Gophers will be 8-0 going into this matchup.