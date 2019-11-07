No. 17 Minnesota is hosting one of its biggest games in years when it welcomes No. 5 Penn State on Saturday, and the atmosphere in Minneapolis will likely reflect the magnitude of the game.

On Thursday, Minnesota announced that tickets for Saturday's game have sold out, as fans must look to the secondary market for seats.

Full house. See you bright & early in your maroon best, #Gophers.Look to @StubHub for secondary market chances to get seats for this Saturday ➡️ https://t.co/9WvuP1c6Do pic.twitter.com/xYaNEEFoKV — Minnesota Football (@GopherFootball) November 7, 2019

The capacity at TCF Bank Stadium is listed at 50,805 and it will be blanketed in maroon and gold on Saturday.