PJ Fleck Minnesota
Buy Now
AP

No. 17 Minnesota is hosting one of its biggest games in years when it welcomes No. 5 Penn State on Saturday, and the atmosphere in Minneapolis will likely reflect the magnitude of the game. 

On Thursday, Minnesota announced that tickets for Saturday's game have sold out, as fans must look to the secondary market for seats.   

The capacity at TCF Bank Stadium is listed at 50,805 and it will be blanketed in maroon and gold on Saturday. 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags