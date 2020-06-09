After a dominant sophomore season, Micah Parsons is already receiving draft buzz before what is presumably his final season in college.

The Penn State linebacker is among the favorites to be the top pick in the 2021 NFL draft with 25-1 odds, according to BetOnline.

Parsons has the sixth-best odds to be the top overall pick, sitting behind the likes of Trevor Lawrence, Penei Sewell, Justin Fields, D’Eriq King and Kenneth Gainwell.

Lawrence is by far the favorite at this time with -350 odds, followed by Sewell who is listed at +400.

A linebacker has not been taken first overall in the NFL draft since 1988, and the Nittany Lions haven’t had a first overall pick since Ki-Jana Carter in 1995.