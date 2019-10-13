IOWA CITY, Iowa — It appeared as if Pat Freiermuth’s touchdown came at the best possible time for Penn State.

The Nittany Lions were clinging onto a 7-6 lead over Iowa late in the third quarter, and defensive tackle PJ Mustipher had just forced the first turnover of the game, setting the visitors up with prime field position in the red zone.

One play later, Clifford found his tight end up the seam for what looked to be a pivotal touchdown, but Freiermuth was eventually ruled down at the 1-yard line after review.

Penn State was eventually held to three points on the drive, keeping the Hawkeyes within one score and putting immense pressure on the Nittany Lions to come up with a stop on the ensuing Iowa drive.

However, Robert Windsor wasn’t phased.

“At one point [during the official review], I turned to our defensive line and just told them it didn’t matter,” Windsor said. “At the end of the day, it’s on us. If the offense doesn’t score, then we’re gonna come out and stop [Iowa] on the next drive anyway. That’s what we do.”

Windsor has a right to feel confident. He has been in this situation before, and so has the rest of this defensive group.

Saturday was yet another instance of Penn State’s defense coming to the aid of its offense when Sean Clifford and company are struggling.

It happened earlier in the season against Buffalo and Pitt. It happened when the offense was dormant in the second half against Purdue, and yet again in a low-scoring affair on Saturday.

Playing under the lights in a key road test against a ranked opponent, Penn State’s defense would not let this team lose.

“You play college football to be in great environments on the road, like this one,” Mustipher said. “We got a chance to show what we were capable of, and I think we took full advantage of the opportunity.”

The defense kept the Nittany Lions in the game early on, keeping the Hawkeyes out of the end zone and bailing out an offense that was struggling mightily in the early stages.

Even when they were given a short field to work with, the defense continued to roll with the punches, responding time and again when the team needed it most.

“We consider it our responsibility to do our job and pick up the team as much as we can,” safety Garrett Taylor said. “We weren’t sitting there worried about the offense putting up points because we knew that if we continued to get stops on our end, the offense would eventually come around.”

When the offense finally did come around, capitalizing off Iowa’s mistakes to extend Penn State’s lead, no one was happier than Windsor.

“It was really satisfying seeing the offense break through,” Windsor said. “We know that we can count on them and it made me so happy to see Noah Cain, and the other younger players step up and contribute.”

Going as far back as spring practice, Penn State has set its sights on being one of the elite defenses in the nation.

This emphasis on being dominant manifested itself in summer workouts, and has carried over into practices and the first six games of the season, as the Nittany Lions came into Saturday’s game ranked in the top 5 nationally in yards allowed, yards per play, and points allowed.

“We made up our minds early in the springtime that we wanted to be a dominant defense,” Mustipher said. “It was something that we collectively came to a decision on, and I think all of us have bought into that. This has enabled us to execute at a high level.”

Going forward, it’s likely that Penn State will continue to rely on its defense as the schedule gets tougher.

With Michigan coming to Beaver Stadium next week, and difficult contests against Minnesota and Ohio State on the horizon, this group understands that its offense will be faced with the unenviable task of scoring points against tough opponents.

But the prospect of having to hold down a highly ranked opponent, or win in a hostile environment doesn’t bother a defense with this much talent, swagger and comradery.

After all, it’s what they do.

“We have a lot left to prove,” Mustipher said. “We have guys across the board that can compete with anyone in the country, and I say that because it’s how we operate. We work to be the best unit in the entire nation, and I believe we enter each week with the mindset that we have the best defense in the country.”