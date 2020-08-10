As Penn State players continue to voice their opinions on the college football season, James Franklin chimed in on Monday.

James Franklin tweeted in support of his players’ views on Monday, becoming the first Nittany Lion coach to speak out on social media during the #WeWantToPlay movement.

I love our players & believe it is my responsibility to help them chase their dreams, both collectively & individually. I am willing to fight WITH them & for our program!#WeAre — James Franklin (@coachjfranklin) August 10, 2020

"I love our players & believe it is my responsibility to help them chase their dreams, both collectively & individually," the tweet said. "I am willing to fight WITH them & for our program!"

Franklin’s tweet comes days after the #WeWantToPlay movement was started by college football players across the country who are pushing for better representation in decisions by the NCAA and its athletic conferences.

Penn State is currently scheduled to open its season against Northwestern on Sept. 5, but Big Ten presidents are set to meet Monday at 6 p.m. to make a final decision regarding the status of the fall sports season, according to a report by Lansing State Journal’s Graham Couch.

A decision from the Big Ten is apparently coming tonight https://t.co/SFp5Tih3VV — Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) August 10, 2020

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Report: Big Ten cancels football season The Big Ten has reportedly voted to cancel the upcoming college football season due to conce…