While the temperatures were unseasonably high earlier in the week, it should be an ideal day for autumn football when Penn State takes on Purdue on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions will host the Boilermakers at 12 p.m. at Beaver Stadium. AccuWeather predicts sunny skies in the State College area at kickoff with a temperature of 54 degrees.

The clear skies are expected to hold throughout the contest, with temperatures hitting the upper 50’s in the second half.