ESPN's College GameDay will return to Penn State Saturday, and one group will get to take part in the action.

According to university spokesperson Kristina Petersen, Penn State’s Blue Band will "be part of" the College GameDay show.

The Blue Band will be socially distanced throughout the stadium in smaller groups.

Penn State will play Ohio State at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. Fans will not be permitted.

