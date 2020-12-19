Flanked by snow-filled stands on all sides of the Beaver Stadium field, both Penn State and Illinois got out to hot starts despite some cold weather.

The Nittany Lions defeated the Fighting Illini 56-21 to complete a four-game winning streak and take home a victory in the conference’s “Champions Week” Saturday.

Played on Dec. 19, the game was the latest contest in the history of Beaver Stadium.

The Fighting Illini — who fielded just 18 scholarship players on defense — allowed a season-worst 56 points from James Franklin’s team.

Junior wide receiver Jahan Dotson caught six passes for 189 receiving yards and two touchdowns, further bolstering his lead atop the Big Ten receiving leaderboard.

Dotson’s 189 receiving yards marked a career high for the No. 1 wide receiver on Penn State’s depth chart, and it was a top-6 performance in receiving yardage in program history.

On the defensive side of the ball, sophomore linebacker Brandon Smith led the blue-and-white with eight total tackles.

As a unit, defensive coordinator Brent Pry’s squad recorded three sacks and seven tackles-for-loss.

Here are the biggest storylines from Penn State’s latest win.

Early scoring barrage

Plagued by offensive stagnation in many games this season, it took Penn State just 12 seconds to get into the scoring column Saturday.

On the first play from scrimmage, Sean Clifford whipped a ball to Dotson on a comeback route, and the wideout turned around to take the ball to the end zone on a 75-yard reception.

Illinois didn’t take much longer to get on the board, however.

The Fighting Illini responded after a Clifford fumble to tie things up at 7-7 just 3:54 into the game.

The offensive clinic continued with a 100-yard kickoff return from Lamont Wade, the first return for a touchdown of the safety’s career.

Backup quarterback Will Levis added a rushing touchdown on a fourth down carry in the red zone to tie things back up at 21 points apiece late in the period.

The first quarter ended in a 21-21 tie, marking the first time the Nittany Lions scored 20-plus points in the first 15 minutes of action since the program’s 79-7 win over Idaho in the 2019 season-opener.

Nittany Lion quarterbacks shine

In what has been an uncertain position for offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca this season, the Penn State quarterbacks flipped the narrative against the Illini.

Clifford finished 16-for-22 for 285 passing yards and two touchdowns, posting a 211.5 passer rating in the process.

The redshirt junior and Cincinnati native also earned 11 yards with his legs.

Levis, on the other hand, threw just five passes for 42 yards and a touchdown while rushing the ball nine times for 38 yards and a rushing touchdown.

Levis now has four touchdowns under his belt this season as a redshirt sophomore.

Widespread production from playmakers

Alongside Dotson, a handful of other Nittany Lion skill-position players made an impact against the Illinois defense.

Other than the two quarterbacks, four Penn Staters reached the end zone — including both true freshman running backs Keyvone Lee and Caziah Holmes.

Holmes found paydirt from three yards out early in the second quarter and from one yard out in the fourth, picking up his first two career touchdown runs in his nine-game collegiate career.

Lee was quick to follow, earning a rushing touchdown of his own less than nine minutes later. A one-yard run, his carry was the fourth score of the Florida native’s season.

Sophomore tight end Brenton Strange also found his way into the scoring column with an acrobatic dive into the end zone after a seven-yard reception late in the third quarter.