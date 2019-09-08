Before taking the field on Saturday, Penn State’s offense had faced little resistance in 2019.

The 15th ranked Nittany Lions came into the year with a mostly young and inexperienced group at every major skill position. However, that was hardly noticeable in their opening game of the campaign, a 79-7 drubbing of FCS opponent Idaho at Beaver Stadium.

After an offensive clinic in the season-opener, it would have been fair to anticipate another firework-filled performance against Buffalo on Saturday.

And yet, it all seemed a whole lot easier a week ago.

It was a sluggish showing on the ground and through the air as Penn State’s offense barely moved the ball in the first half, and the home fans were restless. In fact, James Franklin’s side was booed off the field at the halftime break.

“I wouldn’t say the first half was disappointing,” sophomore tight end Pat Freiermuth said. “We got off to a pretty nice start with the touchdown pass to Jahan [Dotson]. But, I will say that the rest of the half definitely was not up to our standards.”

The hosts were able to flip the script and raise their level considerably, outscoring Buffalo 38-3 in the second half en route to a 45-13 win.

The offensive onslaught after the halftime break was impressive, when in reality, the deficit could have been a lot worse.

The Nittany Lions ran 26 fewer plays than their counterparts in the first half, as the Bulls racked up 270 yards of total offense compared to a meager 82 yards for Penn State. The blue and white also finished the opening 30 minutes with only four total first downs, a number that Buffalo tripled.

These lopsided numbers carried over to the time of possession battle as well.

Buffalo’s rushing attack was able to keep Penn State’s weapons off the field and chew up the clock. By the time the half came to an end, the Bulls had nearly 22 minutes of possession time, while the Nittany Lions held the ball for just 8:32, a mere 29 percent of the clock.

Penn State’s only scoring drive of the half spanned two plays and 30 seconds, hardly giving its defense a much-needed breather. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Buffalo concluded the half with a 10-play, 96-yard drive that was capped off by a 6-yard touchdown, giving the Bulls the lead and leaving the Nittany Lions with a lot to think about going into the locker room.

Buffalo was a 31-point underdog coming into the game, but it was the visitors that were playing like they were the favorites.

While Penn State was unable to finish drives, the Bulls continued to grow in confidence as the possibility of a major upset loomed over the Beaver Stadium crowd.

“As an offense we preach that scorers help close out drives and we weren’t doing that,” Freiermuth said. “We were making a little bit of movement on the ball but we weren’t finishing drives consistently, So, we put emphasis on that at halftime.”

Fortunately for Penn State, one great half was enough to erase all concerns of a season-derailing upset.

Following the halftime break, the Nittany Lions scored on six out of their seven drives, to the tune of 28 points in the third quarter and another 10 in the fourth.

After tallying just 59 passing yards in the first two frames, Clifford threw three touchdown passes in the quarter and racked up 207 yards in the process.

The redshirt sophomore even showed his versatility by sprinting past the Buffalo defense on a 58-yard rush that would set up Penn State inside the 3-yard line. Noah Cain would cash in on the very next play for Penn State’s only rushing touchdown of the day.

“Our guys did a great job of responding tonight,” Clifford said. “We just made adjustments like great teams do. We had the right looks, the offense wasn’t bad [in the first half], it was just about executing. We talked through some goals before we went into the second half, and pulled it together.”

While the second half was an important showing from Penn State’s offense, relying solely on halftime adjustments and second half heroics is not typically a winning formula in a Power 5 conference.

The Nittany Lions were able to make the necessary changes needed to seize control in this specific game, but the effort put forth in the first 30 minutes will yield different results against Big Ten competition.

“I have to give Buffalo a lot of credit, they had a plan for us in the first half,” Franklin said. “We were able to make good adjustments at halftime with a really young team, but we have got to be able to do that during the game, in between series. With young and experienced players, we need to be able to make those adjustments sooner. We just have to be more consistent.”

There are serious concerns to be had from this contest.

Considering the youth and inexperience of this group, there is always a possibility of a first half like the one fans were treated to on Saturday.

Penn State did not run the ball particularly well throughout the game, as evident by the fact that Clifford was the team’s leading rusher. In addition, the Nittany Lions were largely unsuccessful on third downs, especially in that dismal opening half.

On the other hand, Saturday’s second-half performance was a significant step in the development of an offensive group that will only continue to gel as a unit as the season progresses.

“A lot of [our success] is about our attitude as a team,” Clifford said. “We have a good attitude about everything. When you’re down 10-7, we knew we had to come back and start from scratch. We haven’t been pushed like that this season so we just had to take it one step at a time. I think our team did really well.”