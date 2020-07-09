Penn State will not host Kent State or San Jose State or make the 367-mile trip to Blacksburg, Virginia, to take on Virginia Tech this season.

The Nittany Lions and the rest of the Big Ten will only be playing a conference-only schedule in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The reported 10-game football schedule, although no details have been ironed out yet, will only feature inter-conference matchups and could potentially lead to some exciting matchups.

A Penn State-Minnesota, James Franklin-P.J. Fleck rematch in an empty Beaver Stadium is a lot more intriguing than watching the Nittany Lions effortlessly dispatch a team from the MAC.

Ultimately, however, this decision seems like a placeholder as the signs seem to be becoming more apparent every day that college sports won’t be played in 2020.

In a statement announcing the conference-only schedule, the Big Ten said the reasoning for moving to this schedule is for the safety of student-athletes and so the conference can have the “greatest flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season and make quick decisions in real-time based on the most current evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the pandemic.”

And this makes perfect sense.

The Big Ten can now monitor the spread of coronavirus cases and quickly make a decision to stop play in certain sports and restart it again once it’s safe to do so.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

However, what makes even more sense and acts in the best interest of student-athletes is to cancel the seasons.

It’s becoming increasingly clear that having ameatur athletes compete during a global pandemic isn’t feasible.

Ohio State and Wisconsin both announced student-athletes have tested positive for the coronavirus, which led the Buckeyes to shut down all voluntary on-campus workouts.

And as coronavirus cases continue to surge across the country, positive tests from student-athletes aren’t going to magically disappear if games resume in the fall. In fact, the risk will only be higher.

Are schools and players going to be asked to play a game, shutdown for two weeks and then start-up again?

The hurdles to have a season are continuously getting taller, and the schools have no plan on how to get over them in this unprecedented time. These schools are quickly running out of time.

At the end of the day, the Big Ten made this decision so it could rapidly halt a college athletic season, mainly football since it is needed to fund these schools' athletics departments. If there is an outbreak, how big of a difference is it for Penn State to travel to Virginia Tech or fly to Wisconsin?

Either way Penn State is traveling — further in the case of a trip to Camp Randall — and interacting with other student-athletes in a physical, contact sport.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Coronavirus, ticket information for all Big Ten athletic programs | What precautions are being taken? As the scheduled start of the 2020 college football season inches closer, Big Ten programs are beginning to outline their plans and contingencies for the offseason and beyond.

The risk to the student-athletes is exactly the same. The decision to play a conference-only schedule doesn’t limit the risk of student-athletes contracting coronavirus, it just makes it easier for the Big Ten to shut things down.

So save the headaches, save the positive cases, save the hours and hours of planning for sports to happen this fall, safe the placeholder.

Cancel the seasons.

The Ivy League got this decision correct. No games will be played in 2020, and the conference will look for sports to begin after Jan. 1, 2021.

This buys these schools half a year to figure things out, to create a real plan on how to safely bring collegiate sports back.

The Big Ten is not going to be able to figure this out in six-to-eight weeks.

As it stands now, Penn State isn’t going to be able to compete for a national championship or travel to a bowl game. These things just aren’t feasible.

Professional sports in America are attempting to create bubbles in selected cities, most notably the NBA and MLS in Orlando.

And so far, the positive cases have not stopped, leading teams or players to pull out of competitions.

So how are college sports going to work when student-athletes aren’t in a bubble and are traveling across the country?

It’s not. This move by the Big Ten is in the interest of student-athletes. It has good intentions, but the move that’s in the best interest is to cancel the seasons.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE