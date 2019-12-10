Penn State safety commit Ji’Ayir Brown was named a junior college All-American after earning National Junior College Athletic Association first-team honors on Tuesday.

Brown is from Trenton, New Jersey and was named the 2019 Northeast Football Conference’s defensive player of the year in his sophomore season at Lackawanna Community College.

He recorded 34 tackles, three interceptions and a fumble recovery in his last season with Lackawanna.

This is the second year in a row that James Franklin and the Nittany Lions have had a Lackawanna defensive back recruit earn first-team honors, with safety Jaquan Brisker being named an All-American in last winter’s class.

Brown is 6-foot, 203 pounds and is the third-ranked junior college safety recruit in the 2020 class with a 0.8839 247Sports composite rating.