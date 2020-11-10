With the current start that Penn State has gotten itself into, it's fair to say that no game will be taken lightly this season.

Although there have been some key guys missing, the Nittany Lions have clearly been unable to dominate off of talent alone or replace missing pieces like in years past.

The team can be expected to play with desperation this week after its worst start in 19 years, but the same can be said for Penn State’s opponent, Nebraska.

The Huskers are also winless to start the year, sitting at 0-2 with their game against Wisconsin being canceled due to an ongoing pause on football activities from a coronavirus outbreak within the Badger program.

But both teams have actually had some similar problems this year, so here is a look at what the Nittany Lions are going up against.

Quarterback controversy?

Much like Penn State’s current quarterback situation, Nebraska has had some question marks surrounding their starter as well.

Junior quarterback Adrian Martinez has looked good running the ball for the Huskers as always, but he really struggled in the passing game in the 21-13 loss to Northwestern on Saturday.

Plus, there has been some hype surrounding backup Luke McCaffrey, the brother of star NFL running back Christian McCaffrey, who plays at incredible pace with his elite athleticism.

While it may be hard for Scott Frost to bench his former big time recruit in Martinez, this offense certainly needs something different, as Nebraska had just 13 points on six red zone trips in its second loss.

And when a team like the Huskers drops two games to start this season, that usually calls for some sort of mix up if things don’t start falling into place.'

Lack of running back production

Nebraska’s running backs have not been too much of a factor through the team’s first two games.

In the Huskers’ Week 1 loss at Ohio State, it was senior back Dedrick Mills who was the leader of the running back group, as he went on to scamper for just 25 yards on nine carries.

Mills once again led the way for the Nebraska running backs in their loss at Northwestern, this time totaling just 59 yards on the ground on 19 carries.

While some of these recent struggles could be due to the increased role in the quarterback run game — again, like Penn State — the problems likely are coming from their offensive line that was without a key piece against the Wildcats.

Sophomore center Cameron Jurgens was out of the lineup, which really allowed Northwestern to stop the run.

Eyes on Scott Frost

The Scott Frost era in Lincoln has not gone exactly as planned considering the lofty expectations he had coming off of a tremendous run at UCF.

Now, the third-year head coach has a chance to turn his fortunes around despite an 0-2 start if he decides to go with McCaffrey on Saturday.

A win against James Franklin and the Nittany Lions would boost the confidence level of a young quarterback and, in turn, the program as a whole.

And while he is still considered a more than qualified head coach, Frost will certainly receive negative backlash if he goes back to Martinez.

