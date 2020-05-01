Chritian Veilleux announced his commitment to Penn State on Wednesday, making him the quarterback in the class of 2021 to be headed to Happy Valley.

Here’s a look at how the Potomac, Md. native played in the 2019 season at the Bullis School.

In this first clip Veilleux shows off a lot of the things that make him such an attractive quarterback prospect.

He’s very comfortable operating from the shotgun and extending plays with his feet, which is exactly what he does here as he somehow avoids multiple pass-rushers.

Veilleux also has a really strong arm and the ability to make deep throws while still delivering the ball on time.

In Veilleux’s highlights from his junior season, he is constantly finding open receivers over the top of the defense.

This clip shows the quarterback throwing to one of his favorite targets at receiver over the middle of the field.

Veilleux is able to drop the ball into his hands just as the receiver begins to separate from the defensive back and he takes it to the endzone.

He shows good footwork with a quick drop back out of the shotgun, and delivers an accurate ball with a strong throw.

This play Veilleux shows even more creativity as he has to make something out of nothing on a broken play.

His initial read to the left side of the field is taken away by the defense — his first option was a bubble-screen to the outside receiver but it developed late.

With pressure in his face, Veilleux rolls out to his right looking for an option but his receivers on that side of the field weren’t expecting the play to come to that side so they pretty much stopped running their routes.

As Veilluex is rolling out he takes a big hit from a linebacker as he delivers the ball to a receiver on the sideline at the last moment for a first down.

The poise of Veilleux is impressive for a young quarterback and his ability to sense when to get out of the pocket is already very strong.

Veilleux’s team ran a lot of plays that were designed to get their quarterback on the move.

He showed that he is very comfortable throwing while moving to his left, not super common for right-handed quarterbacks.

On this play, it is a designed roll-out to the left, and Veilleux is able to square his shoulders and make an incredible throw off of one foot.

Veilleux makes an accurate throw 30-yards down the field to the back shoulder of his intended receiver, who makes the catch while staying in bounds for a big gain.

Not to mention Veilleux is under pressure when he makes this tough throw.

While he is an impressive thrower on the run, Veilleux also has the ability to go through progressions and find a receiver from the pocket.

In this clip, Veilleux has an idea of where he wants to go with the ball before the snap, so he quickly sits on his back foot and fires the ball into his target over the middle of the field.

Veilleux’s arm strength allows him to fit the ball into that window before the linebacker closes it down over the middle.

Veilleux also has the ability to place the ball in traffic with touch passes like this one.

Even though it's far down the field, Veilleux puts a little air under this pass to fit it right into the window where his receiver beats the corner and is in front of the closing safety.

Veilleux has the vision to pick out his receivers in spots like this when there is a sea of defenders in the area.