Penn State and Minnesota treated college football fans to one of the more compelling games in the Big Ten this season, and the ratings reflected the quality of the matchup.

ABC’s presentation of the game delivered a massive audience of 6.7 million viewers, the network’s most-watched noon game since Michigan played Ohio State in 2016.

According to ESPN, the audience for the Gophers’ win led ABC to achieve the highest noon viewership among all networks for the second consecutive week and, combined with ESPN, the fifth time this season.

The Minneapolis market drew a 19.5 local rating — the market’s best rating for a college football game on ESPN’s networks since records began in 2000 — while the Pittsburgh market drew a rating of 12.8.