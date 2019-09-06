The Penn State Panhellenic and Interfraternity Councils have worked with the university for the past year to create a safe and more regulated tailgate experience for greek life at Penn State.

Sororities and fraternities will be designated five acres of space in front of the Penn State Law School building to tailgate, according to John Slota, the vice president for communications of the Penn State Interfraternity Council.

The first tailgate will be held from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Each sorority or fraternity chapter will be directed to different tents within the space, Slota said. The tailgates will be open to all students who are directly affiliated with an organization that is part of the Interfraternity Council or Panhellenic Council.

Individuals over the age of 21 are permitted to bring in no more than six alcoholic beverages, with liquor being banned entirely.

Students over the age of 21 who bring alcohol will be guided to a tent where their ID will be checked. They will also be provided with a bracelet that verifies their age status, Slota said.

On-site security, provided by Standing Stone, will be on site with paramedic personnel for the duration of the tailgate.

Rob Sullivan, a fraternity member, said he will not be attending the tailgate this weekend, instead opting to head to his friend’s family tailgate.

Sullivan (junior-architectural engineering) said he may attend in the future depending on how the first one goes.