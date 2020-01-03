Joe Moorhead
AP

After two seasons as head coach at Mississippi State, Joe Moorhead was fired on Thursday, the university announced.

Moorhead was fired four days after the Bulldogs’ loss to Louisville in the Music City Bowl.

In his two years at Mississippi State, Moorhead’s side was only 3-12 against Power 5 opponents with a winning record. He also went 2-5 against teams ranked in the AP Top 25, with those losses coming by an average of 24 points.

Moorhead had never been an FBS head coach before coming to Starkville. He was Penn State’s offensive coordinator in 2016-17, two seasons that saw the Nittany Lions finish with a combined record of 21-5 and boast one of the best offenses in the Big Ten.

