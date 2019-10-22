On Wednesday, USA Today released its annual look at college football coaching salaries, and James Franklin checked in fairly high on the list.

Franklin placed 11th out of 130 coaches, with an annual salary of $5.6 million. Factoring in a maximum bonus of $1 million places Franklin’s potential salary this season at $6.6 million.

In 2018-19, Franklin was given $200,000 in bonuses, as Penn State finished with a record of 9-4 with a Citrus Bowl appearance. As of December 1, 2019, Franklin’s buyout is $16,495,833.

Topping the list was Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, with an annual salary of $9.3 million. Rounding out the rest of the top 5 are Alabama coach Nick Saban, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher, and Georgia coach Kirby Smart.