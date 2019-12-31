KJ Hamler announced on Tuesday evening that he will forgo the rest of his college career and declare for the NFL Draft.

Hamler was a staple of the Penn State offense the past two seasons and his announcement has generated a lot of buzz from his now former Penn State teammates.

People will never understand the love I got for this guy. Hardest worker I know. Go get what you deserve brother! Love you dawg 💙 @Kj_hamler https://t.co/JECygHtuvT — Sean Clifford (@seancliff14) January 1, 2020

Man I love KJ. He’s gonna be a steal for a team this year. Go be great big dawg @Kj_hamler https://t.co/c59BmSP1rx — Hunter Kelly (@_hunterkelly_) December 31, 2019

You will forever be my brotha man, I love you like you my mother’s son. Go get paid 🤞🏾🖤 @Kj_hamler https://t.co/BkDFTaOhah — Fred Hansard (@Fred_Hansard53) January 1, 2020

Even a former Penn State receiver took to social media to congratulate Hamler.

Congrats dawg! Go be great ✊🏿 — Chris Godwin (@CGtwelve_) December 31, 2019