KJ Hamler announced on Tuesday evening that he will forgo the rest of his college career and declare for the NFL Draft.
Hamler was a staple of the Penn State offense the past two seasons and his announcement has generated a lot of buzz from his now former Penn State teammates.
People will never understand the love I got for this guy. Hardest worker I know. Go get what you deserve brother! Love you dawg 💙 @Kj_hamler https://t.co/JECygHtuvT— Sean Clifford (@seancliff14) January 1, 2020
Bye suga 😢😢✌🏽 ima miss you dawg! @Kj_hamler https://t.co/Eq5TPx02km— BLESSEDMVP (@Micah_Parsons11) December 31, 2019
Get that money bro🤟🏽💯 https://t.co/EIYNk6EH8b— RS3⛏ (@TheSlade_Era) January 1, 2020
Man I love KJ. He’s gonna be a steal for a team this year. Go be great big dawg @Kj_hamler https://t.co/c59BmSP1rx— Hunter Kelly (@_hunterkelly_) December 31, 2019
December 31, 2019
You will forever be my brotha man, I love you like you my mother’s son. Go get paid 🤞🏾🖤 @Kj_hamler https://t.co/BkDFTaOhah— Fred Hansard (@Fred_Hansard53) January 1, 2020
Even a former Penn State receiver took to social media to congratulate Hamler.
Congrats dawg! Go be great ✊🏿— Chris Godwin (@CGtwelve_) December 31, 2019