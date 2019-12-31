Penn State vs. Indiana, Hamler (1)
Buy Now

KJ Hamler (1) avoids an opponent during the game against Indiana on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions defeated the Hoosiers 34-27.

 Briana San Diego

KJ Hamler announced on Tuesday evening that he will forgo the rest of his college career and declare for the NFL Draft.

Hamler was a staple of the Penn State offense the past two seasons and his announcement has generated a lot of buzz from his now former Penn State teammates. 

Even a former Penn State receiver took to social media to congratulate Hamler.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags