2017 Fiesta Bowl Penn State Barkley (26)
Running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs into the open field during the 2017 Fiesta Bowl against No. 11 Washington at the University of Phoenix Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017. No. 9 Penn State won 35-28.

 Linsey Fagan

Former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley received recognition from the Big Ten Network on Monday as he made BTN's All-Decade team.

The network released the running backs and linebackers who made the list on Monday, with Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor as the other back who was selected.

The linebackers chosen were Iowa’s Josey Jewell, Michigan's Devin Bush and Wisconsin's Chris Borland.

Spending three years as a Nittany Lion, Barkley finished first in rushing touchdowns in program history and second in rushing yards behind Evan Royster.

Additionally, former Penn State linebacker Michael Mauti was named to the BTN All-Decade second team.

BTN will continue to release members of the All-Decade team through July 3.

