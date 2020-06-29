Former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley received recognition from the Big Ten Network on Monday as he made BTN's All-Decade team.

The network released the running backs and linebackers who made the list on Monday, with Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor as the other back who was selected.

The linebackers chosen were Iowa’s Josey Jewell, Michigan's Devin Bush and Wisconsin's Chris Borland.

Spending three years as a Nittany Lion, Barkley finished first in rushing touchdowns in program history and second in rushing yards behind Evan Royster.

Additionally, former Penn State linebacker Michael Mauti was named to the BTN All-Decade second team.

Understatement: @Michael_Mauti carried on the LBU tradition.So much so, the former @PennStateFball LB was just named to the #BTNAllDecade 2nd Team.More ➡️ https://t.co/WH1NGkzRLm pic.twitter.com/Qx1aKshB9A — Penn State On BTN (@PennStateOnBTN) June 29, 2020

BTN will continue to release members of the All-Decade team through July 3.

