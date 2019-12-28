Dylan Jacobs

If Memphis was at full strength, Penn State could have very easily been on upset alert.

The Tigers are a talented team with an explosive offense that features a dynamic passing attack. It’s a team that could have given the Nittany Lion defense fits.

But this Memphis looks a lot different than the one that beat a ranked Cincinnati team two weeks in a row to win the American Conference Championship.

The play callers on both sides of the ball are gone. They will be without their starting right tackle and tight end.

And most notably it will be the head coaching debut of Ryan Silverfield.

On the other hand, while Penn State has some changes in terms of offensive play calling, it is getting healthier at the right time.

Sean Clifford and Noah Cain should be good to go for the offense, while Yetur Gross-Matos and John Reid should help the defense.

Penn State’s offense should have no problem putting up points. Memphis’ offense will get its points, but it won’t be enough.

Penn State 31-21

Caleb Wilfinger

Memphis put together the best campaign in its program history, going 12-1 with a conference championship and collecting wins over then-No. 15 SMU and Cincinnati in back-to-back weeks when the Bearcats were ranked 19th and 20th.

However, the Tigers go into this game with a new head coach in Ryan Silverfield, as former head coach Mike Norvell is taking over the head coaching duties at Florida State next year.

Penn State’s strength is its defense as the Nittany Lions yielded just over 14 points per game for the seventh-best mark in the nation.

With Memphis still adjusting to a new head coach, I expect the Tigers’ offense to get off to a slow start, especially since they will be playing one of the better defenses in college football. On the other hand, Sean Clifford and Penn State’s offense could very well experience some bowl-game rust in the Nittany Lions’ first game in over a month.

Penn State is a one-score favorite and I expect those odds to reflect how close the game will be on Saturday. I don’t expect either team to be sharp for the entirety of the contest, but the Nittany Lions will come out on top and take the Cotton Bowl trophy back to Happy Valley.

Penn State 27-21

Ben Ferree

Penn State is back in its third New Year's Six game in four seasons and is looking to achieve another 11-win season.

And at first glance, the Nittany Lions are playing a group of five teams in Memphis, not a usual opponent in such a massive bowl, but Memphis is more than it seems.

The Tigers have a very high-powered offense that averages over 40 points a game and 480.7 yards a game.

But Penn State also has one of the top defenses in the nation.

Both teams have featured some coaching turnover during the month off between the conclusion of the regular season and the bowl game.

Because of this, both teams will have a sloppy start, but ultimately the talent and athleticism of the Penn State defense will be the difference in this game.

Penn State 34-20

Evan Patrick

Penn State and Memphis meet up in what is arguably the biggest game in program history for Tigers.

The two teams matchup well as Memphis’ offense has been explosive all season and the Nittany Lions have excelled on the defensive side of the ball.

But both teams aren’t exactly the same as they were throughout the regular season. Now former Tigers head coach Mike Norvell left at the end of the season to become Florida State’s new head coach and former Penn State offensive coordinator is now the head coach of Old Dominion.

With Ryan Silverfield in charge of Memphis and Tyler Bowen calling plays for Penn State, it will be interesting to see how the offenses perform, and due to that I don’t think we’ll see a shootout on Saturday.

Penn State 24-17