Penn State vs Memphis, Cotton Bowl Classic, Sean Clifford (14)
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) warms up ahead of the 84th annual Cotton Bowl Classic against Memphis at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Dec. 28, 2019. 

 Tyler King/Collegian

Penn State is getting plenty of preseason love.

The Nittany Lions come in at No. 5 in ESPN's preseason SP+ rankings. Alabama is ranked at No. 1, followed by Ohio State, Clemson and Georgia.

As ESPN describes it, SP+ is a measure of efficiency. It's predictive, but it doesn't take into account resumes. It looks specifically at the play on the field.

Returning production is a big factor in SP+, and according to the article, the returning players on the offensive side and the big names returning defensively is the reason Penn State finds itself at No. 5.

