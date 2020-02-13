Penn State is getting plenty of preseason love.

The Nittany Lions come in at No. 5 in ESPN's preseason SP+ rankings. Alabama is ranked at No. 1, followed by Ohio State, Clemson and Georgia.

As ESPN describes it, SP+ is a measure of efficiency. It's predictive, but it doesn't take into account resumes. It looks specifically at the play on the field.

Returning production is a big factor in SP+, and according to the article, the returning players on the offensive side and the big names returning defensively is the reason Penn State finds itself at No. 5.