Dan Radakovich, a former Penn State linebacker who played at Penn State from 1950s has died at the age of 84.

Radakovich won two Super Bowls as an assistant with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1970s.

Robert Morris University, where Radakovich served as an assistant coach for multiple stints, announced his death on Thursday.

Radakovich was a Pittsburgh native and played both center and linebacker for the Nittany Lions and stayed at Penn State as a coach until 1969.