In 2019, two-win Rutgers, three-win Northwestern and four-win Purdue all statistically had better passing defenses than Penn State.

In fact, the Nittany Lions gave up an average 251.5 yards per game through the air, a number that placed them No. 13 out of the 14 Big Ten schools.

The Penn State secondary knows improvements need to be made this season, especially if the Nittany Lions are going to reach their lofty expectations and make the programs first appearance in the College Football Playoff.

This mentality starts at the top with cornerback coach Terry Smith.

“Coach T comes in every day trying to motivate us — he doesn’t let us slip up, he doesn’t let us take a day off,” cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields said at Penn State football media day. “He’s super detailed on the small things, and he just knows how to motivate a person. I want to play hard for Coach T.”

And this mentality is only further boosted by position battles occurring in both the cornerback and safety room, as Penn State looks to replace John Reid and Garrett Taylor from the back end.

In the first depth chart of the season, released on Tuesday afternoon, redshirt freshman Joey Porter Jr. was listed as a starter at cornerback alongside the veteran Castro-Fields.

Porter Jr. will get the nod in Week 1 against Indiana over Marquis WIlson, Keaton Ellis and Daequan Hardy.

However, all four of these young corners are expected to make an impact in 2020.

“The big core freshmen are doing a good job with just attacking practice every day,” Castro-Fields said. “I try to motivate them… They’ve done a great job. I think they’re gonna have a huge year.”

This excitement is also reflected by senior safety and captain Lamont Wade, who is impressed with the talent and depth in the cornerback room.

At safety, senior Jaquan Brisker will start alongside Wade, beating out Jonathan Sutherland, Ji’Ayir Brown and Trent Gordon for the role.

“The competition is really stiff in the room, and there's a lot of guys that can play right now,” Gordon said at Penn State football media day. “So it's just a lot of factors going into that part of it because… everybody's competing for that job.”

Wade later said the biggest difference in the secondary this season is the pure talent of the unit's younger members.

This maturation could allow Penn State to match up with whatever teams throw at them, something the veteran leader hasn’t always felt was the case in Happy Valley.

Wade said this is allowing defensive coordinator Brent Pry to call plays differently based on the skillset on the field.

In the past, Penn State’s secondary featured more size — players who specialized in stopping the run, not necessarily pass coverage, according to Wade.

But the room is changing toward more athletic corners.

“Now we have guys who can run,” Wade said. “We have guys who have a lot of offensive experience in high school — guys that are just athletes and guys that can play.”

And this athleticism matches the secondary’s goal perfectly — force more interceptions.

In 2019, Penn State forced 0.8 interceptions per game, which was tied for eighth-best in the conference.

And according to Wade, this number can be increased easily if Penn State executes.

“When we went back and looked at our dropped interceptions, we led the country,” Wade said. “If we catch like half of those, we then lead the country in actual interceptions.”

Wade said a couple of these interceptions could have been the difference the Nittany Lions needed last season.

“We have to come up with these balls,” Wade said. “We cannot continue to make these same mistakes, drop the same passes we’ve dropped before, because we know we got to get over the hump.”

In addition to putting in work on the JUGS machines, Castro-Fields said Penn State is taking a different approach to its man coverage this year.

“We’ve played man tighter this year,” Castro-Fields said. “Coach Pry has been doing a good job of just calling things in practice so we can try things out, different techniques, trying new leverages.”

Gordon said he has seen an overall improvement in the secondary this offseason, bringing it a step closer to avoiding the breakdowns from a year ago.

“We’re trying to obviously implement new strategies to combat different offenses,” Gordon said. “So we've been trying to pretty much clean up everything that we were doing last year, and we're trying to take it into this year's season.”