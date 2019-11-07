After an up-and-down first two years in Happy Valley, Lamont Wade put a lot of thought as to where he stood as not just as a member of Penn State’s secondary, but as a football player in general.

In dwelling on his collegiate career to that point, one where he saw limited action on the field, Wade realized how important taking the field on Saturdays meant to him.

But in his junior season, Wade is focused on playing in the present, and he’s doing it with attitude, confidence and a newfound purpose on the football field.

“I think I’ve really found myself as a player, and I’m more confident than I’ve ever been playing football,” Wade said following Penn State’s win over Michigan. “I think my success is a combination of everything for me — the mental aspect, how I’m watching film, preparing for games and executing once I’m on the field.”

Wade has been playing the best football of his career over the course of the last month, and his improved performance and attitude on the field is not just due to his increased level of focus and preparation.

Functioning as a part of an elite defense has also led to more success for the first-year starter, and the rest of the Nittany Lions secondary has taken notice.

“I would say that Lamont is a lot more confident on the field right now,” senior safety Garrett Taylor told StateCollege.com. “I think his confidence has definitely shown through his play [this season]. He’s flying around and making plays out there every week.”

Over the past four weeks — against Purdue, at Iowa, against Michigan, then in sloppy conditions at Michigan State — Wade made 31 tackles, with five pass break-ups, 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack.

“I don’t really label any of my games as the ‘best one’ or rank one over the other,” Wade said. “But I do think I’ve been playing solid football, and I feel like my performances have been consistent [this season].”

Overall, Wade is third on Penn State’s defense in tackles with 42 on the year. In fact, he trails only linebackers Micah Parsons and Cam Brown, who have tallied 57 and 44 tackles, respectively.

Additionally, about 75 percent of Wade’s tackles this season have come in the last four games, as part of an excellent October stretch that has propelled the junior into All-Big Ten conversation.

As the season has progressed, Wade has undoubtedly become one of the most important members of this “championship-level” defense, and his teammates have been there for the continued growth of one of the leaders in the secondary.

“I think he’s waited a long time for this moment,” cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields said. “You can just tell that he’s waited a long time to be in the starting role and he’s taken full advantage of his opportunity. I’m super proud of how he’s handled the challenge and with how he’s carried himself this year.”

Even with his strong play, Wade believes that no small part of his success can be attributed to the success of Penn State’s defensive line.

“Those guys are destructive man,” Wade said. “Every defensive back’s dream is to have a defensive line like can get to the quarterback and cause havoc like that. It makes my job easier because I don’t have to cover my man as much, and that obviously helps me out.”

One of the key plays of the season for Wade — and Penn State’s defense as a whole — came in the waning seconds of the White Out game against Michigan, in which the safety was draped all over wide receiver Ronnie Bell as the Wolverines wideout dropped the potential game-tying touchdown.

That kind of season-defining play was one that Wade dreamed of making a year ago, and one that he couldn’t have made without the confidence and freedom that he’s gained in recent months.

It’s those experiences that have served as inspiration for how Wade has carried himself this year, and what he has tried to impart on his fellow teammates.

“I just feel like being here and going through the process of struggling, and then overcoming that — it’s given me a new perspective,” Wade said. “I’m just trying to give other guys the knowledge that I’ve gained in my career, and I’m doing my best to lead whenever I can.”

On the field, Wade has successfully put the past behind him, and it’s translated into an excellent run of form during some of Penn State’s most important games of the 2019 campaign.

But it’s the admiration that he’s garnered from his coaches and teammates that makes Wade one of the more respected members of this Penn State team.

“Lamont is obviously a great player and a hard worker, but more than that, he’s one of my brothers,” defensive tackle Fred Hansard said. “He’s a guy that I know will be at my wedding in the future because that’s how close we are. Everyone respects Lamont because he’s not only a great player but a great person.”