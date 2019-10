In this episode of the Collegian Football Podcast, co-hosts Ben Ferree and Dylan Jacobs discuss Penn State football's 28-7 victory over Michigan State.

The pair open the episode by talking about the Nittany Lions offensive performance and Pat Freiermuth's big performance.

They then switch to the defensive side of the ball and talk about another great effort from Micah Parsons.

The pair then takes a trip around the rest of the Big Ten and takes a quick look at last week's games.