As James Franklin’s Tuesday press conference came to a close, Franklin answered the final question, but he was far from done talking.

Franklin addressed the criticism that he received in the media following Saturday's game in his decision to go for two and a big-picture issue he has with it.

“We looked at the classic two-point chart, which said go for it,” Franklin said. “We used our analytics stuff, which said go for it. We decided to go for it partly because we're on the road, not playing as well as we thought we should be at the time, and if we picked up the two-point conversion, it increased our chances and put us in a better situation.”

“If we didn't pick it up, we were still going to have to overcome those points at some point.”

So, Penn State trotted its offense out on the field and Ricky Slade was tackled short of the goal line on the two-point conversion.

And this is where the questions began.

“At the end of the day, here is the thing I struggle with,” Franklin said at the end of his Tuesday press conference. “A lot of these decisions are not clear-cut. There's some that are. But there's a lot that are not clear-cut. It's a gut feel. And what I struggle with is when those decisions, and again, I already told you the two-point chart said go for it and the analytics stuff said go for it, but then opinions are stated as facts and I struggle with that.”

“I struggle with things that go on when it comes to discipline and people know very little of the story but have really strong opinions on how things are supposed to play out.”

And Franklin is right, but his rant about the topic is wrong.

In this scenario, if Penn State converts on the two-point conversion, the Nittany Lions trail Minnesota by three points and it’s a one possession game.

If Penn State decides to just kick the extra point, the Nittany Lions trail by four and it's a two-possession game.

Franklin was correct in going for two in that situation. Franklin was also correct in defending his situation.

“A lot of times, it's based on how it plays out,” Franklin said. “If I went for it too early in the game and we picked up the two, it's a great decision. We threw a screen. They had three guys we had two. If we run inside and score, we get two. It's a great situation.”

“I'm not saying I'm always right. But it's easy after the fact to say that that was a bad decision when we don't execute.”

Once again, Franklin is 100 percent correct.

If that two-point conversion worked, fans and media members would be praising the decision. Franklin related it to the teams decision later in the game to not do an onside kick and kick the ball deep which worked and therefore was never mentioned after the game.

“We stopped them, went three-and-out, and I burned the timeouts,” Franklin said. “That was the right decision. Why? Why was that the right decision? Because it worked. Because we stopped them.”

“They went three-and-out and I burned the timeouts. If they would have picked up two first downs and ended the game, I would have been getting my butt ripped in the press conference for why didn't you go onsides kick?”

But while what Franklin said was 100 percent correct, the way he did it and the fact this came up at all was incorrect.

This rant by Franklin didn’t come to life as an answer to a question, it came because he wanted to have it.

And he did this on Tuesday after he made his point on Saturday after the game.

“We checked the book. The book says go for it. I tell it to the offensive coaches. I tell it to the defensive coaches. We all agreed,” Franklin said on Saturday. “Wouldn’t have played out at the end. You don’t like it so you ask me again, but I think I’ve already answered the question clearly.”

Did the fact that Franklin was getting criticized for one decision, where his team played their worst game of the year and lost really bother Franklin that much?

Did it really bother him to the point where he ranted about it on Tuesday, three days after the original question was asked?

Because at some point you need to let it go; let the criticism go and be confident in yourself and your answer.

Going for two was the right choice, so state that and move on. There is no need to dwell on it.

“I'll be the first one to admit, I'm ultimately responsible for making sure that we execute the decision,” Franklin said. “So, I don't want you to misinterpret what I'm saying.”

“I'm still responsible for all of it and I'll take it. But I will tell you that's where some of my frustration comes from sometimes. Doing this for 24 years, that's the hard part. You can disagree with me. You're more than welcome to. I'm stating my opinion on how I see it.”

But didn’t Franklin state his opinion in simply saying that he believed it was the right decision?

And after 24 years, you would think Franklin could brush off and handle this criticism. He has one of the highest profile jobs in the state of Pennsylvania, he should expect criticism in everything he does from how he brushes his teeth in the morning to how he drinks his morning coffee.

Listen to the criticism, defend your position when asked about it and move on. It’s as simple as that.

Franklin is a coach that preaches the 1-0 mindset and always moving forward, so the decision to have this rant on a Tuesday, when preparation for Indiana is in full swing, is a puzzling one and the wrong decision, even though what Franklin said was correct.