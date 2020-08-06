Micah Parsons has released a video statement explaining his decision to leave Penn State and prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Parsons said he is looking to protect his 2-year old son from the coronavirus and he’s more concerned about the safety of his family than playing football this year.

“While I felt safe with the health and safety standard as we return to Penn State for workouts, the potential risk to the health and well being of my son far outweighed my urge to play football this season,” Parsons said. “Therefore, I’ve decided to opt out of the 2020 season.”

The Harrisburg native added that he will still get his Penn State degree as he will graduate this December.

“Before I arrived on campus I was only a kid from Harrisburg with a dream,” Parsons said. “My dream was to receive a degree from a prestigious institution and an opportunity to play at the highest level: the NFL.

“My opportunity has finally arrived.”

