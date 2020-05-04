The University of Arkansas is planning on football season starting on time.

According to Susan El Khoury, a reporter at KARK 4 and Fox 16 News, the Arkansas Board of Trustees said they are planning for football to return on September 5th with practices starting in mid-July.

JUST IN: University of Arkansas planning on starting Razorback football Sept. 5, with practice starting mid July -per Hunter Yurachek on Board of Trustees virtual meeting today pic.twitter.com/w9IhxH4Zi5 — Susan El Khoury (@SusanElKhoury) May 4, 2020

Hunter Yurachek, the board of trustees member who touched on the subject, also said that they are looking everything from disinfecting the stadium, ensuring social distancing with fans and having employees wear PPE.

He also said there have time to still make these decisions with football season still being several months away.

Yurachek stressing everything they’ve looked at from disinfecting the stadium, ensuring social distance with fans, having employees wear PPE. He added they have time to make these decisions with football season still several months out — Susan El Khoury (@SusanElKhoury) May 4, 2020