Blue & White 2020
The Beaver Stadium tailgating lots stand empty on Saturday, April 18, 2020. April 18 was the original date of the Penn State Blue & White football game, which was canceled due to coronavirus.

 James Leavy

The University of Arkansas is planning on football season starting on time.

According to Susan El Khoury, a reporter at KARK 4 and Fox 16 News, the Arkansas Board of Trustees said they are planning for football to return on September 5th with practices starting in mid-July.

Hunter Yurachek, the board of trustees member who touched on the subject, also said that they are looking everything from disinfecting the stadium, ensuring social distancing with fans and having employees wear PPE.

He also said there have time to still make these decisions with football season still being several months away.

