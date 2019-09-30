Matt Rhule isn’t leaving Baylor’s sideline anytime soon.

It was announced on Sunday that the former Penn State linebacker has agreed to a contract extension through the 2027 season.

Rhule is currently in his third season as the head coach of the Bears.

"Since arriving at Baylor in December 2016, Waco has become our home. My family is very happy here," Rhule said in a statement. "Baylor, its mission, and its people are a tremendous fit for myself and our staff and all the things we believe in. Most importantly, I have grown to love these players and I am proud of the things they are accomplishing on and off the field.”

Rhule played at Penn State from 1994-1997. Prior to coaching at Baylor he served as the head coach at Temple from 2013-2016.