While travel for football recruiting has shut down due to the coronavirus, it hasn’t stopped James Franklin from making a splash with his 2021 recruiting class.

This was put on display last Wednesday with the announcement of two commits in a matter of minutes, one of which was highly touted in-state kicker Sander Sahaydak.

Sahaydak was given five stars on Kohl’s National Kicking rankings in the midst of a tremendously successful career at Liberty High School in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

But the highly rated recruit started out his high school career unaware of his talent, as his desire to kick on the football team started simply with a goal to meet some new friends at school.

“My kicking career started my freshman year when I was asked if I wanted to be the kicker for the football team,” Sahaydak said. “I honestly said yes just to meet some new people and make new friends, but I never thought it would turn into my college career.“

The recently committed Sahaydak, who kicks with his left foot, holds the current Eastern Pennsylvania Conference record for longest kick with a 53-yarder he put through the uprights with about 10 yards to spare in his junior year.

And while the offers would just start to come in over the last few weeks and with plenty more expected, Sahaydak stopped those schools in their tracks as he made his choice clear.

His commitment to the Nittany Lions came just over a week after they gave him an offer, but it wouldn’t have happened without the reassuring words of Franklin and the rest of the coaching staff.

“Obviously being from Pennsylvania played a pretty big role in my decision, [but] Coach Franklin and the staff provided me with a lot of information and reassurance about how my experience at Penn State would be and I appreciated that.” Sahaydak said. “I think the opportunity to have it all with top tier academics and athletics is what really set me and my family on Penn State.”

Sahaydak should be ready to slide into the starting kicker spot once Jordan Stout completes his final two seasons of eligibility, ending before the 2022 season.

But, until then, he will only be able to improve upon his already elite-level kicking, doing so with an entire high school season remaining.

He said that he was also enamored with the opportunity to join a program which has shown clear consistency and has the ability to contend at the highest level, while staying connected to his Pennsylvania roots.

“I’m excited to play for my hometown team and to be able to compete for a National Championship,” Sahaydak said.

