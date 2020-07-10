Penn State commit Sander Sahaydak returned to Twitter on Friday to show off his longest kick posted on social media yet.

Sahaydak, who has posted many videos of him kicking throughout the offseason, can be seen kicking a 74-yard field goal in the latest video.

The Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, native is the top-ranked kicker recruit in the nation and has a 3-star rating according to the 247Sports composite.

Penn State’s record for longest field goal is currently held by Jordan Stout, who hit a 57-yard field goal against Pitt in 2019.

CORRECTION: A previous iteration of this article misidentified the Penn State program record for the longest field goal. Jordan Stout broke the previous record of 55 yards in 2019. The Daily Collegian apologizes for this error.