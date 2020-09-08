Former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley will once again have a crucial role with the New York Giants this season.
Barkley was named a team captain on Tuesday, alongside Daniel Jones, Blake Martinez, Dalvin Tomlinson, Nate Ebner and Jabrill Peppers.
Say hello to our 2020 Captains📰: https://t.co/Wl4SlzHjVP#TogetherBlue pic.twitter.com/vYlzC87Vl4— New York Giants (@Giants) September 8, 2020
The 2018 No. 2 overall pick will be a captain for the second straight year and will look to lead the Giants to their first postseason berth in his tenure.
