Former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley will once again have a crucial role with the New York Giants this season.

Barkley was named a team captain on Tuesday, alongside Daniel Jones, Blake Martinez, Dalvin Tomlinson, Nate Ebner and Jabrill Peppers.

The 2018 No. 2 overall pick will be a captain for the second straight year and will look to lead the Giants to their first postseason berth in his tenure.

