No. 18 Penn State will be looking to bounce back this week and avoid the first 0-2 start in the James Franklin era.

The team will take on No. 3 Ohio State at home and will be the featured Saturday night prime time game on ABC.

The game will begin at 7:30 with Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Maria Taylor on the call.

The game will also be streamed on WatchESPN.com and the ESPN app.

