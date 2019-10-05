Late in the second quarter, it seemed like the game was starting to turn.

Penn State had a commanding 28-0, but after an interception and a missed field goal, Purdue was on the board and was looking for more.

But the Wild Dogs had something to say about that.

In the final three minutes of the half, Penn State got to quarterback Jack Plummer three times — just a small handful of the 10 they had in the game — stopping any chance of the Boilermakers making it a game before the half.

“Gotta keep the momentum in our favor,” Yetur Gross-Matos said. “When we go out there in sudden change situations like the one we had late in the second quarter, you know you gotta keep your foot on the gas and not let up. You can’t let it get in your head. Gotta keep going. Something that we preach all of the time.”

Penn State did keep some of the momentum on its side, going into halftime with a comfortable 28-7 lead.

While the Nittany Lions didn’t immediately take advantage of that momentum, they definitely fed off of it and it helped them throughout the afternoon.

“We all feed off of each other. That’s just always going to happen. Offense, defense, special teams…” Sean Clifford said. “That was one of the biggest parts of the game.”

Before the defense took the field after the turnover, it had a discussion and knew what it had to do.

“We got together right before we went onto the field,” Gross-Matos said. “Coach Pry talked to us about our mindset and what we’re going to do. We went out there on a mission.”

Sacks are big plays that not only get the crowd going, but gets the team going too.

It provides a boost for the entire team, and the defensive front was consistently using that boost to make plays.

“It’s hard to describe,” Gross-Matos said. “To see him on the ground, you know you made a big play to help the team. It’s an electric feeling.”

It seemed like that boost was prevalent throughout the entire game, as Penn State was one sack away from tying the all-time school record for sacks in the game.

A big reason for this monster performance was Shaka Toney, who exploded out of the gates, recording three sacks in the first half.

“I do think he set the tone,” James Franklin said. “If you can beat someone like that, it kind of gets in their head and creates some confidence issues and now we’ve got some other guys rotating in doing some things as well.”

One of the major themes that many of the players talked about after the game was the preparation of the defense, studying cadences of the linemen.

That is one of the strongest parts of Toney’s game.

“We have guys that are freaks,” Lamont Wade said. “We have guys that are athletes, but most importantly we have smart guys... Shaka helps me out whenever I need it. Shaka’s extremely smart. He watches a lot of film, studies techniques.”

Many on the defensive line consider the mental aspect the most important. When they’re prepared, they’re confident.

“It’s a mentality,” Gross-Matos. “Coming out and being more physical than the people across from us.”

Eight different players got involved in the sack game, showcasing the depth at the position.

“You get excited because so many people are contributing,” Toney said. “Everybody works hard but not everybody gets onto the stat sheet. Seeing new guys get sacks, it’s just always exciting. Everyone’s working, everyone gets to eat.”

Penn State has had a strong run defense all year, but it wasn’t always getting to the quarterback.

It did today, but was this a statement performance?

“No statement,” Toney said. “We got a process, we got to keep working, don’t worry about the media. That’s your job to talk. We got to work every day.”