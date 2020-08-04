Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons is reportedly expected to opt out of the 2020 college football season according to a report by Yahoo Sports.

Parsons is a projected first round pick in the 2021 NFL draft and will reportedly use his time to prepare for the NFL combine as well as other workouts.

The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, native finished last year with 109 total tackles and five sacks.

His Nittany Lion career will likely end after two seasons which ended in two New Year’s Six Bowl appearances.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Minnesota wide receiver opts out of 2020 college football season Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman has opted out of the 2020 college football season due…