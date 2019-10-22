For a time, the 110,669 fans in Beaver Stadium were quiet.

The noise was drawn out of the stadium and the big plays of the first half were forgotten as the Penn State offense stumbled and the defense began to show signs of fatigue.

Ultimately, Penn State was able to do enough and its defense was able to bail out an offense that struggled mightily in the third quarter.

But this wasn’t the first time the Nittany Lions had some offensive struggles in the third quarter this season, in fact it's been a problem ever since Big Ten play began.

Penn State only gained 16 yards in the third quarter against Michigan and only had two first downs.

The result was the second third quarter in three games in which they have been held scoreless.

In fact, the last time Penn State scored more than seven points in a third quarter was the Buffalo game in week two.

Penn State has a combined 10 points in the third quarter of its four Big Ten games and this is from an offense that is averaging 40 points a game, which ranks No. 11 in the country.

In Penn State’s first Big Ten game of the season on the road against Maryland its offense was lights out averaging 7.8 yards per play and scoring 59 points.

But in the third quarter, the Nittany Lions only scored seven, although they averaged 10.8 yards per play.

Penn State also gained six first downs in that third quarter.

But from then on the numbers have only gotten worse.

In the Purdue game, the next week, Penn State’s offense averaged 6.1 yards per play, but in the third quarter it dropped to 2.8 as the Nittany Lions offense stalled and failed to make a victory over Purdue a statement win.

This was the first time all season Penn State failed to score points in the third quarter and they were held to only three first downs against a very injury depleted Purdue defense at home.

Penn State’s trip to Kinnick was expected to be a physical, defensive affair and it was throughout the game.

The Nittany Lions offense was able to muster 4.5 yards per play in the third quarter of that contest, which was more than the 3.8 yards per play that they averaged for the entire game.

The problem was that Penn State was only able to score three points and move the chains four times in the quarter.

But by far the Nittany Lions worst third quarter performance of the season came last weekend against Michigan.

Penn State only averaged 1.3 yards per play and only had possession of the ball for 5:43 in the quarter.

The result was that Michigan controlled possession for almost 10 minutes and run 20 plays which is a big reason why the Penn State defense began to show weakness in the fourth quarter.

They were on the field for almost the entirety of the third.

Penn State is averaging 8.4 points in the third quarter this season across all of its games.

But 42 of the total 59 third quarter points they’ve scored this season came in the Nittany Lions first two games of the year against Idaho and Buffalo.

The big question though is why? Why is Penn State’s offense seemingly not the same in the third quarter?

Unfortunately this isn’t an easy question to answer and is likely something that is being discussed by the Penn State coaching staff.

A number of factors can determine whether an offense has success.

The struggles in the third quarter could be a coaching issue, a play calling issue, an issue with adjustments or it could be an execution or matchup problem.

The offense is also playing behind one of if not the most dominant defense in the country, so these lapses currently aren’t impacting them in the win column, but eventually it is bound to.

So many different things determine success of an offense and frankly, Penn State’s hasn’t found much success this season in the third quarter and for them to beat some of the best teams in the country, that will likely have to change.