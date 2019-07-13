Saquon Barkley is not only running past defenders, he is helping to make dreams come true.

Make-A-Wish and ESPN are partnering for their 14th year for the “My Wish” series to grant wishes to patients for them to visit their favorite athletes and Barkley will be featured in the first episode of the season.

Barkley was visited by George Taylor, a high school football player from New York, who is battling Ewing’s sarcoma.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Ewing’s sarcoma is a rare cancer that occurs in bones or around the soft tissue around the bones.

Taylor spent a day with Barkley and the rest of his New York Giants teammates.

The full feature from ESPN can be seen here.