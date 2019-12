DALLAS — In this episode of the Collegian Football Podcast, co-hosts Ben Ferree and Dylan Jacobs preview the Cotton Bowl from Dallas.

The pair talk about the matchups between Penn State and Memphis as well as the coaching turnover between the two teams.

They then discuss the new hire of Kirk Ciarrocca as the new offensive coordinator at Penn State.

Following that the pair, give their predictions for the final game of the 2019 season For Penn State.