Editor’s Note: All odds and point spreads are according to William Hill Sportsbook.

Week 10 of the college football season is here and a couple conferences are kicking off their seasons.

There are multiple top-25 matchups this week, including a showdown between two top-5 teams from the ACC.

Here are the best bets to make this weekend.

No. 9 BYU -3 @ No. 21 Boise State

Quarterback Zach Wilson is proving every week that he’s one of the best at his position in all of college football.

BYU travels to Boise State for a top-25 matchup, and while the Cougars are undefeated through seven games thus far, the Broncos have played just two games in the Mountain West.

BYU’s experience from its games this season should play a big role as the Cougars have gotten into a rhythm, while Boise State is coming off a game against Air Force where it gave up 30 points despite winning.

The Cougars are 5-2 against the spread so far this season, and I like them to win this game and cover the three points.

No. 4 Notre Dame +5.5 @ No. 1 Clemson

It’s hard to trust this Clemson team after its first outing without star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is out for this game as well due to a positive coronavirus test.

Boston College almost pulled off the upset against the Tigers, and Notre Dame is a much better team than the Eagles.

The Fighting Irish defense should pose a much bigger challenge to replacement quarterback DJ Uiagalelei than Boston College did, and it’s going to be tough for the Tigers to get their offense moving.

Notre Dame ranks first in the ACC in total defense and scoring defense. It’s giving up only 10.3 points per game so far.

This one should be close, and the 5.5 points should be enough to cover for the Fighting Irish.

No. 15 Coastal Carolina -18 vs South Alabama

Coastal Carolina might become a permanent addition to this gambling guide if it does anything like it did last week.

The Chanticleers went on the road and dominated Georgia State — as well as the 2.5 point spread — by a score of 51-0.

South Alabama is getting 18 points in this one, but Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall continues to impress and operate efficiently. He’s thrown 15 touchdowns and just one interception on the season.

The Chanticleers are 5-1 against the spread through six games, and I think their offense takes them over the top and covers the 18-point spread in a blowout win.

No. 6 Cincinnati -13.5 vs Houston

Cincinnati’s defense has made it difficult for any team to stay in games with it this season, allowing only 13 points per game while the offense has put up an average of over 39.

Houston hasn’t held an opponent to under 21 points in a game this season, and this Bearcats offense will be one of the best it's played all year.

The Cougars’ offense doesn’t have the firepower it’s had in years past and will struggle to get anything going against one of the nation’s top defenses in Cincinnati.

The Bearcats should win and do so comfortably. Take them to cover the 13.5 points.

Washington State @ Oregon State under 65.5

The Pac-12 has returned, and with it comes Saturday night games that last into the early hours of the morning that provide the opportunity to win back some of the money you lost throughout the day.

Both of these teams have new starting quarterbacks from a year ago and a decent amount of turnover elsewhere on the offense.

The Pac-12 has had an odd year, and it's tough to imagine with a lack of offseason preparation that either of these offenses will come out operating at their full potentials.

Take the under at 65.5 points. It seems way too high for these two programs.