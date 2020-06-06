Penn State Athletics has sent a survey out to its football fans to gather information about important factors for in-person attendance amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The survey includes questions about the number of football games fans attended last year, as well as the critical factors for coming to games this fall. Other factors such as contactless payment and wearing masks and gloves at games are also addressed.

Health, age and testing are among other criteria in the survey.

The survey also discusses tailgating, whether individuals plan to attend social gathering places such as gyms and movie theaters and how far away they live from State College.

Some questions are based on a one-to-five scale while others ask the individual to identify gender, age and the number of games they plan on attending in the fall.

