Like the rest of the NFL, former Penn Staters have also caught the injury bug through the first two weeks of the season.

A handful of Nittany Lions, most notably Saquon Barkley, have been sidelined due to injury and have seen their production decline.

Here are some interesting storylines from former Penn State players in the second week of professional action.

Mike Gesicki

In a disappointing loss for the Miami Dolphins, Mike Gesicki had a day that pleased his fantasy owners.

Gesicki finished with 130 receiving yards, a Dolphins’ single game record for tight ends, on just eight catches in a 31-28 loss to the Buffalo Bills. One of Gesicki's eight catches was a touchdown grab.

The tight end’s performance was personified by a spectacular one-handed grab late in the third quarter to give Miami a scoring opportunity in the red zone.

A second round pick in 2018, Gesicki now has 932 career receiving yards and will have a chance to hit quadruple digits against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night.

KJ Hamler

After missing the Denver Broncos’ first game of the 2020 season a week ago, KJ Hamler hit a major career milestone against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Hamler caught his first career pass and wouldn’t look back from there — totaling three receptions for 48 yards as Denver couldn’t get over the hump in a 26-21 loss.

Hamler, a second round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, was one of two Nittany Lions to catch a pass in the game, joined by fellow Penn Stater DaeSean Hamilton.

After missing the first game of the season with a hamstring injury, Hamler will next be able to bolster his numbers on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Chris Hogan

A lacrosse star at Penn State, Chris Hogan led the New York Jets’ receiving corps on Sunday.

Hogan led the team with six catches for 75 yards but failed to score a touchdown in the lopsided 31-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Best known for his efforts as a New England Patriot, Hogan is in his eighth NFL season and has 2,752 receiving yards for 18 touchdowns throughout his career.

Hogan and the Jets will look to record their first win of the 2020 campaign in Indianapolis against the Colts on Sunday.

Miles Sanders

Just two games into his sophomore season, Miles Sanders was the NFC East’s leading rusher this past weekend.

Sanders carried the ball 20 times for 95 yards and capitalized with one touchdown in the Philadelphia Eagles’ 37-19 loss against the Los Angeles Rams.

The former Penn State standout missed the first week of his second NFL season due to a hamstring injury.

Sanders has recorded 913 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns since entering the league in 2019.

Saquon Barkley

Considered a generational talent by many, Saquon Barkley will have to wait until next season to earn more accolades.

Barkley was injured in the New York Giants’ loss to the Chicago Bears after running for 28 yards on just four carries.

On Monday, it was confirmed Barkley suffered an ACL tear, and he will miss the remainder of his third professional season.